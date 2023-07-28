US tanks reportedly to hit Ukrainian ground in September

US Abrams tanks, one of the first such equipment to have been pledged to Kyiv, are likely to arrive in Ukraine in September, six sources told Politico.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

Officials said the plan was to send a handful of Abrams tanks to Germany in August for "final refurbishments".

"Once that process is complete, the first batch of Abrams will be shipped to Ukraine the following month," Politico reports.

The potential August and September deliveries mark "the most specific timeframe provided for when America’s main battle tank is expected to roll onto the battlefield" in Ukraine, the publication notes.

The first batch will consist of six to eight tanks, an industry representative and congressional aide told Politico.

Pentagon officials have previously said the Abrams would be in Ukraine this autumn.

Earlier this year, the US pledged to give Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks. Those are older M1A1 models, which helped expedite the delivery as Kyiv wages its long-awaited counter-offensive.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.