US to introduce visa restrictions for Georgia due to adoption of "foreign agents" law

Antony Blinken (Photo: EPA)

The US State Department is introducing a new visa restriction policy for Georgia that will apply to individuals involved in subverting democracy in the country, as well as their family members, according to the statement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The United States took such a step due to the fact that over the past few months, the ruling party Georgian Dream has developed and passed a law on "foreign influence", which, in particular, hinders the free expression of views and the work of independent media.

"In response to these actions, the Department of State is implementing a new visa restriction policy for Georgia that will apply to individuals who are responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia, as well as their family members. This includes individuals responsible for suppressing civil society and freedom of peaceful assembly in Georgia through a campaign of violence or intimidation," the statement reads.

Blinken also noted that he has started a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation between the United States and Georgia. He expressed hope that the Georgian authorities will review the controversial bill and take measures to advance the country's democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

On April 16, during a protest against the bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, special forces began to disperse the protesters. The next day, the Parliament of Georgia approved this document in the first reading.

On April 25, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the EU not to start membership negotiations with Georgia if the country adopts the draft law on "foreign agents".

On May 1, the Georgian parliament adopted the scandalous bill in the second reading.

On May 14, the Georgian legislature adopted the contentious law in the final (third) reading.

On May 18, the President of Georgia vetoed the law on "foreign agents".