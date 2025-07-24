Starlink is experiencing a global outage – what is known
On the evening of July 24, a Starlink outage was reported worldwide and in Ukraine. This was said Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdy.
"Starlink is down along the entire front," the commander wrote.
This was also mentioned announced Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation. He stated that Starlink also doesn't work for the Russian army.
"Regarding Starlink – the problem with its operation is not only in Ukraine, but also in some other countries around the world," he wrote.
Also for data According to the Downdetector website, users worldwide are reporting problems with Starlink. In the last half hour, users have submitted nearly 60,000 complaints about Starlink's performance.
On the official Starlink website, also reported / announced / notified regarding the outage. They stated that "the team is investigating the cause of the problem."
- On March 9, 2025, Musk stated that he had "challenged" Russian dictator Putin. by providing Starlink to Ukraine, and claimed that the Ukrainian front line would collapse if he shut down satellite communication.
- Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski responded that his country would seek alternatives to Starlink systems for Ukraine. if SpaceX proves to be an unreliable supplierAt the same time, he added that Warsaw spends about $50 million a year on communication. Musk called the Polish Foreign Minister a "small person" and added that... There is no replacement for Starlink..
- Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that no one... did not threaten to cut off Ukraine from the Starlink satellite communication system. Eventually, Musk said that Starlink would never... will not shut down its terminals satellite communication in Ukraine
