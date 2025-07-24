Starlink is experiencing a global outage – what is known

The reasons for the Starlink outage are currently unknown.

On the evening of July 24, a Starlink outage was reported worldwide and in Ukraine. This was said Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdy.

"Starlink is down along the entire front," the commander wrote.

This was also mentioned announced Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation. He stated that Starlink also doesn't work for the Russian army.

"Regarding Starlink – the problem with its operation is not only in Ukraine, but also in some other countries around the world," he wrote.

Also for data According to the Downdetector website, users worldwide are reporting problems with Starlink. In the last half hour, users have submitted nearly 60,000 complaints about Starlink's performance.

On the official Starlink website, also reported / announced / notified regarding the outage. They stated that "the team is investigating the cause of the problem."

