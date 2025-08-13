The British Prime Minister has stated his readiness to deploy a deterrent force in Ukraine if an agreement is reached

Keir Starmer (Photo: EPA)

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer stated that thanks to the US President To Donald Trump For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, a real chance has emerged to stop the Russian-Ukrainian war. He stated this during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," which took place after an online conversation between the leaders of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States. transmits Sky News.

Starmer said that the meeting between Trump and Putin August 15 is "extremely important".

"I told President Trump that this conflict has been going on for over three years, and we haven't had any opportunity to find a viable solution, a viable way to achieve a ceasefire. And now we have that chance thanks to his work," Starmer said.

The British Prime Minister noted that the "Coalition of the Willing," which he chairs, is ready to deploy "stabilization forces" when the time comes and to impose additional sanctions against Russia.