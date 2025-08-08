Starmer criticizes Israel for decision to take control of Gaza

According to the head of the British government, Netanyahu's plan will only "prolong the bloodshed" instead of ending the conflict

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer criticized the decision of the Israeli authorities to take full control of Gaza City, saying that it would only "prolong the bloodshed." The prime minister said this wrote in the social network X.

Starmer called the Israeli government's decision to take full control of the enclave "erroneous" and called for its reconsideration.

The British prime minister also expressed concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as well as the "horrific and inhumane" conditions in which the Hamas group is holding hostages.

"We need a ceasefire, more humanitarian aid, the release of all Hamas hostages and a negotiated settlement. Hamas can play no role in the future of Gaza and must withdraw and disarm," he said.

According to him, the UK is working with its allies on a long-term plan to ensure peace in the region as part of a two-state solution and "ultimately to achieve a brighter future for Palestinians and Israelis."

"However, without both sides engaging in negotiations in good faith, this prospect is disappearing before our eyes. Our message is clear: a diplomatic solution is possible, but both sides must abandon the path of destruction," Starmer wrote.