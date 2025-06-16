Starmer says G7 summit will discuss sanctions if Russia does not come to the negotiating table

Keir Starmer (Photo: ERA)

At the summit in Canada, the G7 countries will discuss further sanctions against Russia if dictator Vladimir Putin does not agree to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, reports Sky news.

According to him, this meeting will provide an opportunity to hold a broad dialogue with allies on global security "in a constructive way.".

"President Zelenskyy is coming to us, so this is a good opportunity for us to discuss this again as a group. My longstanding position has been that we need to bring Russia to the negotiating table for an unconditional ceasefire. This has not been easy," the prime minister said .

He also noted that the allies must make it clear that Ukraine and Russia must sit down at the negotiating table, and if this does not happen, sanctions will undoubtedly be part of the discussion at the G7 summit.