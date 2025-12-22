Stefanchuk says that the law on elections during the war will be applied once

Ruslan Stefanchuk (Photo: Facebook account of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada)

The law on elections during martial law, which MPs have been instructed to develop, will be applied once. This was announced during an event on the occasion of the Day of the Diplomatic Service said speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, reports Suspilne.

He has already signed a decree to create a working group to prepare a draft law on martial law elections. It is headed by the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko.

Read also Are elections possible in time of war? Explaining to Trump on the fingers

The group will also include representatives of all factions and groups without exception, representatives of civil society and the Central Election Commission.

"This is a professional working group that will develop a document that will make it possible to hold not just elections in Ukraine, but safe democratic elections that will be trusted around the world," the Chairman of the Parliament said.

Stefanchuk added that the working group will work out all the nuances of applying the Electoral Code, taking into account the context of the war. This includes the issue of military voting and their right to be elected, voting by Ukrainians abroad, holding elections in the temporarily occupied territories, and engaging foreign observers.

"Each issue has a number of pros and cons that need to be worked out, the best international experience should be taken into account, and a new law should be proposed to Ukraine that will be used once for these elections," the speaker said.