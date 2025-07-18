Stefanishyna: EU failed to open the first cluster of talks on Ukraine's accession on July 18

According to the presidential envoy, the EU may be missing a key political element within

Olga Stefanishyna (Photo: x.com/StefanishynaO)

on July 18, the European Union was supposed to open negotiations on the first cluster of Ukraine's accession to the EU, but this did not happen. This was reported by Special Presidential Envoy for the Development of Cooperation with the United States Olha Stefanishyna in an interview with Yevropeiska Pravda.

"The European institutions have shown that they are not ready to mobilize efforts and make a decision to open the first cluster of EU accession negotiations," she said .

According to Stefanishyna, Ukraine worked as much as possible with the European Union's cabinets, the European Commission, and EU ministers to ensure that the decision to open negotiations on the first cluster took place on July 18. Also involved in the work were Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

"We understood that this decision could be made, and we made every effort we could. We did everything possible. But in the end, it became clear to us that this decision would not be made. Obviously, some key political element within the European Union was missing," said the Presidential Commissioner .

According to her, this contributed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy making the final decision to appoint Stefanishyna to the US to "redirect her efforts" from Europe to America.

Now, to open clusters of negotiations, the president needs to communicate with European leaders.

"Diplomacy is needed, that is, Andriy Ivanovych (Sibiga) will be able to further promote this decision at the level of member states," Stefanishyna noted .

Also, according to her, Ukraine's goals are to open all clusters in 2025 and to complete the change in legislation by the end of 2027 so that it is fully compliant with EU law.