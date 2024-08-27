Stoltenberg to convene Ukraine-NATO Council at Ukraine's request

The new meeting comes after a recent wave of heavy Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, an Alliance spokeswoman said

Jens Stoltenberg (Photo by Toms Kalnins / EPA)

On August 28, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will convene a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the request of the Ukrainian side, said the spokesperson Farah Dahlallah, according to The Guardian.

Stoltenberg is going to organize a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of ambassadors on Wednesday at the request of Ukraine, the official said.

She announced that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will brief allies via video link on the frontline situation and priority military capability needs.

The spokesperson added that the new meeting comes after a recent wave of heavy Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

"NATO allies have delivered substantial support to Ukraine’s air defense and they are committed to further bolstering Ukraine’s defenses," Dahlallah noted.

Earlier, on August 21, Bloomberg reported that several of Ukraine's NATO allies had failed to meet commitments to accelerate the supply of air defense systems and other military equipment to repel Russia's offensive.

