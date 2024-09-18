Strike on ammo depot in Tver region triggers earthquake-like explosion

Russian rescuer (Photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

On the night of September 18, a Ukrainian drone attack on an ammunition depot in Russia's Tver region resulted in extremely powerful explosions that seismologists mistook for an earthquake, according to reports by Reuters and NBC News.

The fires resulting from the attack on the occupiers' depot in the town of Toropets were so intense that they were detected by NASA satellites.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian monitoring agency NORSAR interpreted the explosion as a 2.8 magnitude earthquake. The tremors were recorded at approximately 4:00 AM local time, about 17 km from Toropets.

Earlier, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine informed LIGA.net that the Defense Forces had destroyed a depot of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the Tver region.

The facility stored missiles intended for Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missile complexes, guided aerial bombs, and artillery shells.

