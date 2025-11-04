Surveillance of the Prosecutor's Office building. NABU assured that the officer acted in accordance with the law

The NABU emphasized the inadmissibility of interference in its investigations by other bodies

NABU (Illustrative photo: NABU press service)

An employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, who was searched as part of an investigation into the surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office, acted in accordance with the law. This is stated in the NABU statement.

The agency said that the martial law regime does not prohibit documenting as part of the investigation of corruption crimes.

They added that, according to the current legislation, NABU employees are not obliged to inform the PGO prosecutors about conducting or participating in operational and investigative or procedural activities, unless it is related to the procedural guidance of the PGO prosecutors in a particular criminal proceeding.

"We emphasize that the NABU officer acted in strict accordance with the requirements of the law," the statement reads.

The bureau emphasized the inadmissibility of interference in NABU investigations by other bodies.