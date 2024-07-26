Suspect in Farion's murder arrested without bail

Screenshot from the video by Graty

The Halytskyi District Court in Lviv has chosen a preventive measure for the suspect in the murder of former MP and linguist Iryna Farion. He has been arrested without the right to post bail. Suspilne is broadcasting from the courtroom.

The suspect will remain in custody for 60 days – until September 22, 2024, according to the court's decision.

The Office of the Prosecutor General wrote that prosecutors insisted on this preventive measure and the request was fully granted.

According to Slidstvo.Info, the murder suspect is 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who as of 2023 played for a football team from Dnipro at the local youth sports school, and a month before Farion's murder, participated in the Puls tournament as part of the Juniors team. Toronto Television reported that Zinchenko was subscribed to numerous far-right communities on Telegram, including Russian ones, where he left anti-Semitic and racist comments.

