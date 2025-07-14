Svyrydenko named the main tasks that Zelensky set for the future government

Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: OP)

Strengthening the Ukrainian economy, scaling up arms production and expanding support programs for Ukrainians are the priority tasks that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set for the future renewed government. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, who was offered by the President to head the Cabinet of Ministers.

The official thanked Zelensky for his trust and the opportunity to serve Ukraine at this crucial time.

According to her, the President has identified the priorities he sees for the renewed government:

→ strengthening the economic potential of Ukraine;

→ expanding support programs for Ukrainians;

→ scaling up the production of own weapons.

She noted that these tasks can be realized through tangible deregulation, elimination of any bureaucratic obstacles, reduction of non-critical expenditures and duplication of functions of state institutions, protection of entrepreneurship and full concentration of state resources for the sake of Ukraine's defense and recovery from hostilities.

Svyrydenko added that the first priority is to ensure the security and defense forces and guarantee the stability of the state. In her opinion, Ukrainian society should also receive clearer tools for social support.

The official stated that the decision to appoint the Prime Minister is made by the Verkhovna Rada.

"We are preparing to interact with the parliament and present relevant governmental steps. I will announce my proposals for government members shortly," she summarized.

On July 13, the President met with the Prime Minister. After the meeting, Zelenskyy announced the transformation of the executive branch to free up resources.

On July 14, the President proposed Svyrydenko to head the government.