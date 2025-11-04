Svyrydenko: Ukraine has shown progress on the way to the EU and received the highest rating – details

The report says that Ukraine has fulfilled the conditions for opening three negotiation clusters

European Union (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On November 4, the European Commission adopted the annual Enlargement Package, which assesses the progress of all candidate and potential candidate countries over the past 12 months. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted that Ukraine received the highest marks.

"We are pleased that the report confirms: Ukraine is making steady progress towards EU membership. This is our best result in three years on the road to accession. And most importantly, we have never received a negative assessment," she said .

The report states that despite Russia's full-scale war, Ukraine is "firmly committed" to the EU accession path. In particular, roadmaps on the rule of law, public administration and the functioning of democratic institutions, and an action plan on national minorities were adopted.

These changes were positively assessed by the EU.

The document also says that Kyiv has fulfilled the conditions for opening several negotiation clusters: the first (fundamentals), second (external relations) and sixth (internal market).

By the end of 2025, Ukraine is expected to fulfill the conditions for opening the remaining three clusters and will work to ensure that the European Council is able to open all clusters.

"The Government of Ukraine has stated its goal of preliminarily concluding accession negotiations by the end of 2028. The European Commission is keen to support this ambitious goal, but believes that in order to achieve it, the pace of reforms needs to be accelerated, in particular with regard to fundamental principles, including the rule of law," the report says.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that progress towards the European Union is achieved thanks to the efforts of millions of citizens.

"We expect decisive action by the European Union to overcome all artificial obstacles to a strong and united Europe. Unity and strength are two key elements for the European project to succeed and ensure security, prosperity and guaranteed peace for all European peoples, communities and families," he said .