Deputy Prime Minister Kachka: Ukraine's application for EU membership expects a breakthrough in December

Taras Kachka (Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/EPA)

Thanks to "creative solutions" to overcome Hungary's resistance, Ukraine expects a breakthrough in its application for European Union membership by the end of this year. This was stated in a commentary to the newspaper Politico said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka.

According to him, EU leaders may sign off on the opening of six negotiation clusters in December, as "political momentum" is building and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is facing growing pressure to withdraw his veto.

"Preparations for the reopening of all clusters can be completed, and if there is a political impetus, all clusters can be opened by the end of this year," Kachka said, adding that Hungary's position is becoming increasingly unreasonable.

However, during his stop in Brussels, Kaczka said that Hungary's "painful" resistance to Ukraine's membership was not insurmountable and that a solution would likely be found during a December meeting of European leaders.

"I believe that the member states will find a solution in December," he said, sharing notes on Ukraine's internal reforms with EU representatives.

Kachka added that Orban's personal meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could solve the problem, although he could not say "when and where it will happen."

The article states that in 2023, Ukraine received the political green light to start negotiations on joining the EU and has been negotiating to join the bloc for several months. However, without the official approval of all 27 EU countries, Kyiv will not be able to start the accession process, which is causing growing frustration among millions of Ukrainians.

"It is difficult to explain to [Ukrainian] society that we have to wait. Waiting is not an option. We need to find a solution here and now. This is important for both Ukraine and the European Union," Kachka emphasized.