Sweden to transfer Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 systems and missiles to Ukraine
Sweden has announced a $113 million package to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities, as reported by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Energy and Industry Minister Ebba Busch, and Education Minister Johan Pehrson in the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.
The aid package includes the Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 air defense systems.
"Robot 70 is a proven and widely-used system... Tridon Mk2 can counter Russian mass attacks by simple drones and robots," stated Swedish officials.
Additionally, Sweden will provide new air defense missiles of the type already in use by Ukraine, as well as portable air defense systems for individual soldiers.
On December 6, 2024, Sweden and Denmark announced the purchase of over 200 new CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, some of which are planned for transfer to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
On January 23, 2025, Ukraine and Sweden prepared a defense industry cooperation agreement.
On January 30, Sweden announced its largest military aid package for Ukraine to date.