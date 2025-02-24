Sweden to transfer Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 systems and missiles to Ukraine

Robot 70 (Photo: Johan Lundahl / Försvarsmakten)

Sweden has announced a $113 million package to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities, as reported by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Energy and Industry Minister Ebba Busch, and Education Minister Johan Pehrson in the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

The aid package includes the Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 air defense systems.

"Robot 70 is a proven and widely-used system... Tridon Mk2 can counter Russian mass attacks by simple drones and robots," stated Swedish officials.

Additionally, Sweden will provide new air defense missiles of the type already in use by Ukraine, as well as portable air defense systems for individual soldiers.

Reference The Robot 70 is a man-portable air defense system developed by Swedish company Bofors Defence in 1977. It features laser-guided missiles with a range of 5 km and can engage targets at altitudes up to 2,000 meters. Further development of the system has increased the kill zone and improved the missile's guidance and control capabilities. The Robot 70 is a man-portable air defense system developed by Swedish company Bofors Defence in 1977. It features laser-guided missiles with a range of 5 km and can engage targets at altitudes up to 2,000 meters. Further development of the system has increased the kill zone and improved the missile's guidance and control capabilities.

The Tridon Mk2, introduced by British defense company BAE Systems at the 2024 Eurosatory exhibition, is based on the Bofors 40 Mk4 40mm naval gun and is designed to engage various types of drones with a range of up to 12.5 km.

On December 6, 2024, Sweden and Denmark announced the purchase of over 200 new CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, some of which are planned for transfer to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On January 23, 2025, Ukraine and Sweden prepared a defense industry cooperation agreement.

On January 30, Sweden announced its largest military aid package for Ukraine to date.