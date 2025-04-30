Switzerland to ban Hamas from May 15
On May 15, a law banning Hamas and related organizations comes into force in Switzerland. This was reported by Reuters.
It is noted that the purpose of the law is to prevent the Palestinian militant group from using Switzerland as a safe haven. The new law allows for preventive police measures, such as a ban on entry or expulsion from the country.
It also makes it difficult to use Switzerland as a financial center for Hamas activities.
The country's parliament approved the law in December 2024, and it was adopted after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. It is noted that the document will provide the Swiss authorities with the "necessary tools" to take action against the terrorist organization.
- on January 15, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and the release of hostages.
- On March 30, Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza. The group also pledged to release five Israeli hostages every week.
- On April 10, Macron said, that France could recognize Palestine in the "coming months".