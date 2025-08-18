Sybiga: Russia must understand that will receive the same number of missiles in response

The Minister of Foreign Affairs explained what security guarantees for Ukraine should look like

Andriy Sybega (Photo: EPA)

Security guarantees for Ukraine must be aimed at preventing any manifestations of aggression from Russia. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Andriy Sybega during the presentation of the government's action plan, reports a correspondent LIGA.net.

Sybiga reported that specific points of security guarantees for Ukraine are currently being formulated at the level of national security advisors of Ukraine's partner countries.

"First of all, the guarantees must be effective. We have had enough of bitter experience and diplomatic scars, so we clearly understand the parameters of these future security guarantees," he said.

Part of the guarantees could be a "deterrence package" that will strengthen Ukraine right now.

"These are elements of a guarantee package or guarantee infrastructure, so that we can produce more and not depend on our partners in those critical supplies that are so necessary for our soldier, for the front, for our defense industry," said Sybega.

He stressed that the "deterrence package" will make Ukraine more self-sufficient.

"Russia must understand the consequences of further delays, manipulations, and simulations of the diplomatic process. And in order for it to understand this, it must clearly realize that for every missile strike on Sumy and Kharkiv today, it will receive at least the same number of missiles in response," the minister stated.