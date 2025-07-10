Sybiga urged partners to stop "just watching as Russia terrorizes people"

The Minister of Foreign Affairs made a statement after another massive attack on Kyiv

Andriy Sybega (Photo: MFA)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybega He urged partners to take measures as soon as possible to increase pressure on Russia, and not "just watch as Russia terrorizes people." He said this... wrote on the X network.

The Foreign Minister addressed partners after another massive attack on Kyiv on the night of July 10.

"Kyiv had a particularly terrible night, with brutal attacks by swarms of drones and missiles, including ballistic ones. There are damaged residential buildings and civilian casualties in the capital, as well as thick smoke in the morning sky," he wrote.

Sybega emphasized that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejects any peaceful efforts and diplomacy in favor of terror and war crimes, and urged partners to act quickly on the US Senate bill on new sanctions and the 18th package of EU sanctions.

"We shouldn't just stand by and watch Russia terrorize people in Ukraine. We need to act now to stop funding the Russian war machine," the diplomat said.