Syrskyi orders deployment of reserves to Kurakhove and Pokrovsk axes

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the main strike forces of the Russian Federation will be concentrated on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk axes

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Telegram)

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has decided to strengthen the defense of the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors with reserves, as reported on Facebook.

"In connection with the difficult situation in the east, I have been working for two days in the units conducting defensive operations on the Pokrovsk-Kurakhove axis, in the direction of the enemy's main attack. This is where the enemy's main offensive forces are concentrated," Syrskyi said.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that during his work with the brigade commanders and their subordinates, he decided to strengthen the defense with reserves and allocate more missiles, ammunition, radio-electronic warfare, and drones.

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and, developing success, are advancing on the towns of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk. Syrskyi said that the enemy has a numerical advantage in personnel, weapons, and military equipment and is attacking Ukrainian positions every day.

The commander-in-chief noted that the task of the Defense Forces is to hold the occupied lines and positions, with artillery fire, strike drones and all means to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, exhaust him, thus thwarting his plans and gaining time to form and prepare reserves.

