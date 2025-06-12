Syrskyi presented awards to the military who suffered the most losses in the Russian Federation - photo

Oleksandr Sirsky (Photo: t.me/osirsky)

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has rewarded the defenders for the million losses Russia has suffered since the beginning of the full-scale war. He informed about this in his channel.

"The sweat of Ukrainian defenders, their blood, their efforts, professionalism and efficiency - this is what ensured this incredible result - 1 million total losses of the enemy army," he said .

Syrsky presented the highest honorary award of the Chief of the Army, the Cross of Merit, to the military, who have destroyed many enemies, enemy vehicles and weapons. These are army aviation pilot Major Ruslan Degtyarev, tank troop representative Senior Sergeant Andriy Shevrikuko, anti-tank specialist Sergeant Volodymyr Teslyk and operator of the attack aircraft, soldier Andriy Khomyak.

The Chief of Staff talked to the defenders about their service, the use of new technologies and weapons, and thanked them for their "invaluable contribution" to the destruction of the Russian occupiers, their military equipment and weapons.

Awarding ceremony, photo: t.me/osirskiy

