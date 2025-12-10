Syrsky: Ukraine is not fighting for ruins, military lives are of the highest value to us

The Chief of Staff believes that a just peace should be established, and not that Ukraine should be dictated to and demanded to do something

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine)

Ukraine is not fighting for ruins, and the life of a soldier is the highest value for the command. This was stated in interview the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told the German TV channel ZDF Oleksandr Syrsky.

"For us, every citizen and soldier is the highest value. We do not fight for ruins, we do not fight for the foundations of buildings. When defense really loses all meaning, I give the command and we pull our units back to save the military," he said.

This, according to the commander-in-chief, explains the slow but steady advance of the Russian army. For the Defense Forces, it is better to lose 100 or 300 meters on the ground than to lose the life of one soldier. And this is the difference between Ukraine and Russia, emphasized Syrsky.

He reminded that it was Russia that attacked Ukraine, not vice versa. It was Russia that occupied Ukrainian territories and citizens, destroyed "almost half of the country," and there is no facility that has not been shelled by enemy missiles or drones, Syrsky said.

"And I believe that if we are talking about peace, it must be fair. Not someone dictating to us and demanding that we leave part of our territory... We will never accept the role of a weak country that is dictated and imposed upon, confronted with the fact that has happened, and simply told: "Sign it and be done with it," the head of state emphasized.