Syrskyi says that in 2025 the number of losses in the Armed Forces decreased by 13%
Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

Last year, there was a decrease in losses in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while they increased in the occupation army. This was stated in an interview with LB.live reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, in 2025, the number of casualties in the Ukrainian army decreased by 13%. He did not provide specific figures.

"At the same time, the level of enemy losses has increased significantly. I want to note that in two years, in 2024 and 2025, the enemy's losses amounted to more than 850,000 personnel. I mean all losses – killed and wounded," explained Syrskyi.

In the same interview, the chief said that last year, Russia enlisted 406,000 people, while losses amounted to 419,000.

  • As of early December, NATO estimates that Russian casualties in the war against Ukraine remain high and are growing third month in a row.
  • On December 30, Syrsky stated that for the six killed Russian occupants account for one dead Ukrainian soldier on average.
