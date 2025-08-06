Sijjarto also noted that Ukraine "not only has no place in the EU, but cannot be considered civilized."

Peter Sijarto (Photo: EPA)

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Siyarto said that Ukraine allegedly refuses to investigate the death of a Hungarian from Zakarpattia region, Yosyp Shebeshteny, who, according to the Hungarian side, was allegedly beaten by TCC employees. About this reports Telex.

Szijjártó commented on a report by the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet that the State Bureau of Investigation will not open an investigation into the death of a recently deceased Hungarian from Zakarpattia.

"By refusing to investigate this case, the Ukrainian authorities have effectively admitted that in their country, forced conscription, accompanied by brutal beatings and even beatings to death, is a practice that is approved and carried out by order of the state," Sijjarto said.

According to him, in any "normal and civilized country," the authorities would immediately launch an investigation in such a situation, and the perpetrators, along with the managers "who condoned it by turning a blind eye, would be immediately detained and arrested."

Siyarto also noted that Ukraine "not only has no place in the EU, but cannot be considered civilized". In addition, he criticized the European Union for its lack of condemnation of such actions.