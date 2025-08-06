Szijjarto says Ukraine allegedly refuses to investigate the death of a Hungarian in Transcarpathia
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Siyarto said that Ukraine allegedly refuses to investigate the death of a Hungarian from Zakarpattia region, Yosyp Shebeshteny, who, according to the Hungarian side, was allegedly beaten by TCC employees. About this reports Telex.
Szijjártó commented on a report by the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet that the State Bureau of Investigation will not open an investigation into the death of a recently deceased Hungarian from Zakarpattia.
"By refusing to investigate this case, the Ukrainian authorities have effectively admitted that in their country, forced conscription, accompanied by brutal beatings and even beatings to death, is a practice that is approved and carried out by order of the state," Sijjarto said.
According to him, in any "normal and civilized country," the authorities would immediately launch an investigation in such a situation, and the perpetrators, along with the managers "who condoned it by turning a blind eye, would be immediately detained and arrested."
Siyarto also noted that Ukraine "not only has no place in the EU, but cannot be considered civilized". In addition, he criticized the European Union for its lack of condemnation of such actions.
- on July 10, the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the information about the alleged beating of a Hungarian, which led to his death. According to the military, the deceased was a citizen of Ukraine, who was legally mobilized on June 14.
- Reacting to the escalation on the part of Hungary, Ukrainian diplomatic spokesman Tychyi said that if Budapest is concerned about the fate of ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine, then he needs to demand that Russia stop the war.
- Despite Ukraine's position, on July 15, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban said that demand that the EU impose sanctions against Ukraine over the allegedly fatal beating of a Hungarian in the Transcarpathian shopping center.
