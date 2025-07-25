Telegraph: Sikorsky persuaded Kellogg to resume supplying air defense missiles to Ukraine

As an argument, the Polish Foreign Minister used the massive attack on Kyiv, which damaged the country's embassy

Keith Kellogg (Photo: Fabio Cimaglia/EPA)

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in early July to call for the resumption of missile deliveries for air defense systems. This was reported by the newspaper The Telegraph with reference to unnamed interlocutors with knowledge of the matter.

Sikorski called Kellogg on the morning of July 4. He told him that the Polish Embassy in Kyiv had been damaged by a Russian strike during the night.

"Putin is mocking your peace efforts. Please resume supplying anti-aircraft munitions to Ukraine," Sikorsky said.

During the phone conversation, it was the statement about the embassy attack that seemed to strike Kellogg the most. What happened next can be seen as the first in a series of events that initiated US President Donald Trump's pivot toward Ukraine, journalists noted.

After speaking with Sikorski, Kellogg called Trump. The general briefed the US president on the latest attack and how the embassy of a NATO ally was involved in the strikes. The envoy then used the call to push for the resumption of Patriot missile shipments to Ukraine.

During the conversation, Trump ordered Kellogg to contact Pentagon chief Pete Hagel to resume supplies to Kyiv.

According to media reports, when Kellogg was delivering the message to the Defense Secretary, he added that if he did not believe him, he should call the US President himself.