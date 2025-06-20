The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive a new FPV drone "Svitlovod" – recognizes targets and operates at a long distance

Drone "Svitlovod" (Photo: mod.gov.ua)

The Ministry of Defense has codified and admitted for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the domestic unmanned FPV aviation complex "Svitlovod". This was reported by the Main Department for Lifecycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment.

The drones of the "Svitlovod" complex are built on a durable frame, have high-performance engines, and capacious lightweight batteries.

These "birds" have a fiber-optic control channel, deliver a warhead to a distance of several dozen kilometers. The drones are equipped with automatic target detection and recognition systems, the Ministry of Defense noted.

Depending on the configuration, they can be equipped with day or night cameras. In addition, the "Light Guide" deploys into combat position in a few minutes.

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 60 samples of unmanned aircraft systems with a fiber-optic control channel have been approved for operation in the troops.