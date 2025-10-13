The attack on a house in Uman in 2023. SBU serves suspicion notices to two colonels from Russia

Officers hit a high-rise building with two rockets, killing 24 people and wounding eight others

Suspects (Photo: SBU)

Two Russian colonels, whose involvement in the missile attack on a residential building in Uman has already been established, have been served suspicion notices in absentia. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine.

These are Colonel Oleh Skitsky, commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Long-Range Aviation, and Colonel Mykola Varpakhovich, commander of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Donbas Red Banner Long-Range Aviation Division of the Russian Air Force.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General's, the overall command of the operation was carried out by Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force, who had previously been suspected by the SBU of committing war crimes.

On his order, two officers were preparing and carrying out a missile strike with two air-to-ground cruise missiles on April 28, 2023. The missiles were launched from the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk region, at 04:29 they hit the house.

As a result, 24 people died, including six children. Another eight people were injured. In addition to the high-rise building, seven neighboring houses, six businesses and 70 civilian cars were heavily damaged.

Varpakhovych and Skitskyi were served war crimes suspicion notices in absentia.