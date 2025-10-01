SBU: SBU serves notice of suspicion to Russian general who commanded Kakhovka HPP explosion

Russian general coordinated the actions of the occupiers on the night of the hydroelectric power plant explosion

Volodymyr Omelyanovych (Photo: occupiers' resources)

Russian Major General Vladimir Omelyanovich is involved in the organization of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, , according to Security Service of Ukraine. He was notified of suspicion in absentia.

Omelyanovych is the Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the occupation group "Dnipro". The investigation found that on the night of June 5-6, 2023, he directly coordinated the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam by mine explosion.

The destruction of the hydroelectric power plant resulted in a "catastrophic water spill" that killed 35 civilians and left 24 others missing.

Also, due to the rapid spread of large volumes of water, 46 settlements in the Kherson region were flooded. In particular, 14 of the affected communities were located on the temporarily occupied territory of the region. 1,323 hectares of agricultural land, 55,000 hectares of forest, and at least 81,000 hectares of nature reserves and industrial facilities in southern Ukraine were flooded .

In addition, the dam's explosion made it impossible to supply water to Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipro regions and the temporarily occupied Crimea. Maintenance of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is threatened due to disruption of the cooling system.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU served Omelyanovych with a notice of suspicion of committing war crimes combined with premeditated murder.