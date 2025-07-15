The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Olena Ivanovska as language ombudsman: what is known about her

Olena Ivanovska replaced Taras Kremin, who was dismissed by the government on July 2

Olena Ivanovska in the center (Photo: Kino Kolo Facebook account)

At a meeting on Tuesday, July 15, the government appointed a commissioner for the protection of the state language. About this reported Permanent Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers to the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

"Ivanovska Olena Petrovna has been appointed to the position of Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language," the report says.

Ivanovska was born on March 10, 1968 in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. She is a Ukrainian folklorist, professor, and doctor of philological sciences.

She has been working at the Shevchenko National University of Kyiv since 1995. She holds the position of Deputy Director of the Institute of Philology of the KNU for Educational Work and heads the Department of Folklore Studies.