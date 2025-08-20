The electronic queue to the TCC has been launched on a permanent basis – the government has formalized the rules of the service

Since May 2024, the electronic queue has been working only in test mode

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The Government has finally regulated the use of the electronic queue service in the territorial centers of recruitment and social support. About this reported defense minister Denys Shmyhal.

The electronic queue has been operating in test mode since May 2024. From now on, it will be available to persons liable for military service, military personnel and their families.

According to the minister, the electronic queue should replace the "live" queues at the TCC, enhance security and streamline the reception of citizens. The service should also speed up processes and make them more convenient.

"At the same time, we are working to digitize as many services as possible and form an ecosystem of the Electronic Tax Collector, which will operate online," the minister added.