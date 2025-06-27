The European Commission has supported the opening of the first negotiation cluster with Ukraine.

Ukraine has confirmed its readiness for further steps towards joining the European Union.

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: EPA)

The European Commission has supported the opening of the first cluster of negotiations with Ukraine on its membership in the European Union. This was announced by the President of the European Commission , Ursula von der Leyen .

"Under constant fire, Ukraine is carrying out reform after reform. That is why the Commission is in favor of opening the first negotiation chapter. Ukraine has fulfilled its obligations – now we must fulfill ours. Because the accession process is based on merit. And Ukraine deserves to move forward," she said.

"Partners highly appreciated the pace of reforms in Ukraine under the most difficult circumstances and invited us to take the next steps in the accession process. It has been confirmed that the first cluster is ready to be opened," wrote Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna .

However, unanimous agreement from all 27 EU member states is required to open negotiations on the cluster. On June 26, at the EU summit in Brussels, Hungary stated that it opposes Ukraine's accession to the European Union.