Oleksiy Mes (Photo: Wikipedia)

The investigation will be able to determine the final causes of the F-16 fighter jet crash that killed pilot Oleksiy Mes (Moonfish) only after receiving and analyzing all the findings of 12 forensic examinations and other evidence collected. No one has been served with suspicions, the State Bureau of Investigation said in response to a request LIGA.net.

SBI investigators are conducting a pre-trial investigation into the fact and circumstances of the F-16 fighter jet crash that occurred on August 26, 2024, which led to the death of the pilot and the destruction of the aircraft, under the article on violation of flight rules and preparation for them.

In order to clarify the circumstances and causes of the crash, 12 examinations were ordered in the proceedings. Five of them have been completed so far.

"The pre-trial investigation body will be able to determine the final causes of this disaster and the possible causal link to its occurrence as a result of the actions or inaction of certain officials or the pilot himself only after receiving and analyzing all the conclusions of the above forensic examinations and evaluating other evidence collected," the response reads.

The SBI noted that no suspicions in this criminal proceeding were reported to anyone.

Law enforcement officers did not provide more detailed information on the investigation due to the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation.

On August 26, while repelling an attack from Russia, F-16 pilot Mes .

One of the aircraft was lost contact with. As it turned out later, it crashed, and the pilot was killed.

On August 30, the then commander of the Oleshchuk Air Force commented on the crash of the F-16 fighter jet. He addressed MP Bezuhla, who claimed that the plane could have been shot down by "friendly fire" from Ukrainian air defense, calling her "the main newsmaker of enemy propaganda".