The General Staff assessed the likelihood of a large-scale offensive on Chernihiv region

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are improving the existing defense system in the border area, building up lines of engineering barriers and strengthening protection against UAVs

Chernihiv (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

A large-scale Russian offensive against Chernihiv region as of December 2025 is unlikely. This was reported by the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in response to a request, to LIGA.net.

The military assured that the possibility of large-scale offensive actions by the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of Chernihiv region, based on the assessment of the situation, the areas of concentration of the main efforts and the deployed forces and means, is assessed as unlikely in the short term.

The General Staff noted that there are no signs of the formation of strike groups, as well as no significant changes in its composition and number over the past three months. The operational situation around the city of Chernihiv is controlled by the Defense Forces.

The main efforts of the occupiers are focused on shelling the border areas of Chernihiv region. They use guided aerial bombs, multiple launch rocket systems, artillery and various types of drones.

There is also a threat of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

The military added that the announcement of an "offensive on Chernihiv" by Russian propagandists and the order of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the creation of a so-called "security zone" along the borders of Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions is an element of information warfare to put pressure on Ukrainian society, spread panic, and influence the weakening of Ukraine's position during negotiations.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuously improving the existing defense system, in particular, building up lines of engineering barriers and anti-drone protection of routes.