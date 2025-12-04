The CPD denied the Russians' statement about preparing an offensive on Chernihiv: No forces and means

Ukraine: Russians do not have enough means and forces to attack Chernihiv, according to Ukrainian officials

Russia is spreading a fake statement about the alleged "preparation of an offensive on Chernihiv," but the enemy does not have the strength to do so. About this said head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko.

"I would like to note that the Russians have no real forces and means to attack Chernihiv. Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are controlling the situation in Chernihiv region, and enemy provocations in the border area are being stopped by force. They may continue," he said.

According to Kovalenko, such statements by the enemy are part of a cognitive operation against Ukraine, which is also tied to Moscow's diplomatic processes and tactics to put pressure on Kyiv and delay US efforts to achieve peace.

One of the enemy's goals is to create pressure on Ukrainian society. Another is to imitate in the information space the alleged victory of the Russian army "everywhere on the front."

The propagandists also spread a statement that the Kharkiv direction will allegedly be one of the main ones in the coming year, and the occupiers intend to "tear the front" towards Kharkiv.

Kovalenko recalled that the Russians had previously conducted similar cognitive operations against Sumy and Kharkiv. The Defense Forces alone stopped the enemy, who did not have the strength to attack large cities.