The Government has defined the criteria for states with which multiple citizenship will be introduced
on October 8, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution defining the criteria for selecting foreign countries with which multiple citizenship will be introduced. About this reports Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
Priority will be given to those countries that are among the closest and most reliable allies. The criteria for the countries are as follows:
→ membership in the Group of Seven;
→ EU membership;
→ imposing sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine;
→ support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine;
→ position in voting in international organizations;
→ the existence of strategic or other types of partnerships;
→ the level and prospects for the development of bilateral relations;
→ financial support for Ukraine;
→ other criteria that may have a significant impact on ensuring the national interests of Ukraine in the field of foreign and domestic policy.
Pros in words foreign ministers Andrey Sibigathe key target audience for these innovations is Ukrainian communities around the world. The list of specific foreign countries will be determined separately.
- Draft law on multiple citizenship initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy back in January 2024. The document defined the citizens of which countries could obtain Ukrainian citizenship under a simplified procedure.
- june 18, 2025 Verkhovna Rada adopts law on multiple citizenship in Ukraine, but it was blocked by Dmytro Razumkov's group "for violating the rules of procedure for its adoption." on July 12, the President said that the Rada the draft law is expected to be unblocked.
- july 15 Zelensky immediately signed several laws, including one on multiple citizenship.
