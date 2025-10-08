The priority of multiple citizenship will be given to those countries that are among Ukraine's closest and most reliable allies, the Foreign Ministry said

Cabinet of Ministers meeting (Photo: kmu.gov.ua)

on October 8, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution defining the criteria for selecting foreign countries with which multiple citizenship will be introduced. About this reports Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Priority will be given to those countries that are among the closest and most reliable allies. The criteria for the countries are as follows:

→ membership in the Group of Seven;

→ EU membership;

→ imposing sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine;

→ support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine;

→ position in voting in international organizations;

→ the existence of strategic or other types of partnerships;

→ the level and prospects for the development of bilateral relations;

→ financial support for Ukraine;

→ other criteria that may have a significant impact on ensuring the national interests of Ukraine in the field of foreign and domestic policy.

Pros in words foreign ministers Andrey Sibigathe key target audience for these innovations is Ukrainian communities around the world. The list of specific foreign countries will be determined separately.