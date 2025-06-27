The High Anti-Corruption Court was asked to suspend Chernishev from his position and set bail at 120 million hryvnias.

A motion has been filed with the court to suspend the deputy prime minister from his post and to choose a preventive measure for him.

Oleksiy Chernisov (Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have petitioned the High Anti-Corruption Court to suspend Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernisov from his post and to apply a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of 120 million hryvnias. This was reported by the SAP.

The agency stated that the application of the preventive measure was agreed upon by NABU detectives and SAP prosecutors based on the risks established in the case, as well as taking into account the judicial practice of the High Anti-Corruption Court in similar cases. In particular, Chernysov's return to Ukraine and his arrival at the NABU upon summons were taken into account.

If the court determines this preventive measure, the suspect is obliged to pay the specified bail amount within 5 days.

If he fails to fulfill his obligation, or if facts are established that violate the conditions of the preventive measure, the prosecutor has the right to apply for a change of such preventive measure to a more stringent one.

In addition, the SAP (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office) demands that the following obligations be imposed on the defendant:

- to appear upon demand by the detective, prosecutor, and court;

- to notify the investigator, prosecutor, or court of any change in their place of residence or employment;

- not to leave the locality in which he/she is staying without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;

- surrender your passport(s) for travel abroad to the relevant state authorities for safekeeping;

- refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses;

- wear an electronic monitoring device.