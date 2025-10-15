The Insider: A copy of Trukhanov's Russian passport is a fake

A passport with a similar number was issued in 2010, not 2015. And not to Trukhanov, but to a certain Tetiana, investigators say

Gennadiy Trukhanov (Photo: t.me/truonline)

A copy of the foreign passport of Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, published by the Security Service of Ukraine on October 14, is fake. This is stated in the investigation of The Insider.

According to journalists, Trukhanov did indeed have two Russian passports. The number of the first one starts with 4604 and it is listed in Russian databases as issued on April 15, 2003, but lost.

The number of the second one starts with the digits 4611 and it was issued on March 24, 2011 instead. And the application for this passport, which is at the disposal of The Insider, contains a note "in connection with the achievement of the age of 45".

Document: The Insider

But it was the copy of the Russian passport that the journalists called a fake. Judging by the number, the document was issued on November 2, 2010, not in December 2015. The investigation found that a passport with the corresponding number was indeed issued on that day, but to a Russian woman named Tatiana.

The journalists claim that the woman traveled with this passport and it appeared in the databases. They also pointed out a mistake by the authors of the forgery, who forgot that Gennadiy is also transliterated with two n's in Latin letters.

Referring to the border crossing data, Trukhanov has not been to Russia since the outbreak of the war in 2014. At least not under his own name. There is also no evidence that he has any valid Russian passport.

According to the investigators, if Trukhanov had decided to visit Russia after 2014, he could have faced problems. There is information in the databases that Russian special services were interested in him because of his alleged involvement in the "development of Ukrainian events in 2013-2014.".

Document: The Insider

Trukhanov's documents (Photo: SBU)

