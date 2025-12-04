"The Kremlin is absolutely not interested in either a truce or a peace agreement." Europe's assessment of the talks

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The negotiations will make real sense when Moscow demonstrates at least a minimum readiness for them, said Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen. Her Lithuanian counterpart, Kęstutis Budrys, noted that Russia is "absolutely not interested" in peace or a ceasefire. The officials said this for text LIGA.net on the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on December 3.

"We support efforts to achieve a just peace. However, we have not yet seen any concessions from the aggressor, which is Russia," said Valtonen.

The official added that first, as demanded by Europe, there should be a ceasefire, at least in the energy sector.

However, Russia does not want to do this either, the official said.

The Lithuanian FM also emphasized that Russia continues to convince the international community that its actions are normal.

"And for us, this is unacceptable. Territorial integrity and sovereignty are very, very basic things that protect all of us," Budris emphasized.

He noted that over the past six months, Europe and the United States have provided Ukraine with even more military assistance, in particular through PURL initiative, however, what has not changed at all during this time is Moscow's position.

"The Kremlin is absolutely not interested in either a ceasefire or a peace agreement, and they continue to do their own thing," the official emphasized.

According to him, this is a reason for Europe to prepare finances for the next year – in this regard, partners should be aware of Ukraine's needs, which amount to more than 50 billion euros.

"And we must also realize that we have to share the burden. We cannot continue to act as we are now, when the burden is on the shoulders of the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltic States, Germany, Poland, and some others," Budris summarized.