"To change Putin's calculations". NATO secretary general names the best ways to put pressure on Russia for peace

Rutte calls for continuation of the "flow of weapons" to Ukraine and "biting" sanctions against Moscow if negotiations fail

Mark Rütte (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET / EPA)

If the negotiation process to end Russia's war against Ukraine fails or takes too long, the best way to put pressure on Russia is to continue military assistance to Kyiv and sanctions against Moscow. This was stated by NATO secretary general Mark Rutte in response to a question from a LIGA.net's correspondent in Brussels.

The journalist asked how to force Russia to compromise during the peace talks, and whether these talks make any sense at all, since the aggressor country does not want to make any concessions.

Rutte noted that the negotiation process is ongoing, recalling the "successful meetings" between Ukraine and the United States in Geneva й Miami and negotiations between the United States and Russia in Moscow.

"It is important that the peace process exists. We hope that it will bring results. And if it takes too long or doesn't produce results, the best way to put pressure on the Russians is to do two things. First, to make sure that the Russians understand that the flow of weapons to Ukraine will continue. That is exactly what is happening today. Thanks to the United States, thanks to the Europeans, the United States is sending to Ukraine necessary equipment, paid for by Canada and European allies, but also Europe and Canada are doing a lot bilaterally," explained the Alliance secretary general.

As the second way to put pressure on Moscow, he named economic sanctions, which are effective and "bite".

"This is also exactly what is happening. The US and Europe are working together to ensure that sanctions have the maximum impact on the Russian economy. This is the best way to change [the Russian dictator's] Putin's calculations", the official said.

At the same time, NATO, of course, hopes that the Russian-Ukrainian war will end "sooner rather than later," the Secretary General added.

"Because, as the president of the United States [Donald Trump] said, the meat grinder has to stop. And I completely agree with him," Rutte summarized.