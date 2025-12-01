The Netherlands will pay for air defense and ammunition for F-16 under the PURL
A military aircraft (Photo: Ruben Brekelmans' X-account)

The Netherlands will make a new contribution to the PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine. About reported defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

According to him, Ukraine urgently needs more military support against powerful Russian air attacks.

Therefore, the Netherlands is once again allocating €250 million for supplies from US stockpiles (PURL).

Brekelmans clarified that the funds will be used for air defense equipment, ammunition for F-16 fighters, etc.

"In these crucial times, Ukraine can count on our support," the Dutch Defense Minister summarized.

