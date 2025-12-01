The Netherlands will pay for air defense and ammunition for F-16 under the PURL

Minister of Defense of the Netherlands announces allocation of 250 million euros for US weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A military aircraft (Photo: Ruben Brekelmans' X-account)

The Netherlands will make a new contribution to the PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine. About reported defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

According to him, Ukraine urgently needs more military support against powerful Russian air attacks.

Therefore, the Netherlands is once again allocating €250 million for supplies from US stockpiles (PURL).

Brekelmans clarified that the funds will be used for air defense equipment, ammunition for F-16 fighters, etc.

"In these crucial times, Ukraine can count on our support," the Dutch Defense Minister summarized.

In August, it was reported that The Netherlands is the first among the allies NATO allocated 500 million euros for American weapons for Ukraine.

on November 18, the Spanish Prime Minister announced that the country will contribute to the PURL initiative in the amount of EUR 100 million.