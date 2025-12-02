Ukrainian delegation reports to Zelensky on talks in the US: main points
The Ukrainian delegation reported to the President To Volodymyr Zelenskyy details of the negotiations in the United States. He is reportedhe said that at the meeting they discussed things that cannot be said on the phone.
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported on the main emphases of the American side in the dialogue. The talks were based on a document that was agreed upon during the meeting in Geneva and finalized during the talks in Florida.
With the participation of the intelligence community, the parties discussed with the American side the prospects for implementing certain steps at the front and the issue of ensuring security against Russian strikes and disruption of agreements in the event of a ceasefire. According to the president, the intelligence service will provide the allies with information about Russia's true intentions and its attempts to use diplomatic work as a cover for easing sanctions and blocking European decisions.
In addition, Ukrainian diplomats are working with all partners to ensure that European countries and other members of the "coalition of the willing" are involved in developing solutions.
Zelenskyy briefs team on conversations with EU leaders and US special envoy Steve Witkoffwhich took place the day before in Paris. According to him, Russia has already launched new disinformation campaigns against the backdrop of Witkoff's meeting with the dictator Vladimir Putin.
The President instructed to continue constructive work with the team of the US President Donald Trump. In particular, Umerov will be in constant contact with the United States to determine the schedule of further meetings.
"Ukraine takes all diplomatic work absolutely seriously: we are interested in real peace and guaranteed security. It is this interest that needs to be squeezed out of the Russian side, and this task can only be realized jointly with our partners," he emphasized.
- Following the talks in Florida, Secretary Rubio said that there is still "a lot of work to be done" on the peace plan, but positively assessed the meeting. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Umerov, noted that Washington shares Kyiv's key goals.
- On the afternoon of December 1, Zelenskyy and European partners had a conversation with the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Umerov, and Trump's special envoy, Vitkoff, who is scheduled to leave for Russian dictator Putin the next day.
- According to ABC News, in Florida no progress has been made regarding Russia's demand to surrender the Ukrainian Donbas. And CNN reported that the United States may conclude a separate agreement with Russia on Ukraine's non-accession to NATO.
