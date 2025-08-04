The Lithuanian government follows the prime minister in resigning

Gintautas Paluckas (Photo: facebook.com/PaluckasLSDP)

In Lithuania, the government of Prime Minister Gintautas Palutskas decided to resign at a meeting on August 4. About it reports LRT, citing the Prime Minister's words.

"Having decided to resign from the post of Prime Minister, I am pleased to announce that the nineteenth government of Lithuania is resigning," Palutskas said in opening the meeting.

He added that on August 4, he will hand over to the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausedi a notice of resignation.

According to the newspaper, Finance Minister Rimantas Šadžius will be appointed interim head of government.

From that moment on, and within no more than 15 days, Nausėda will have to submit a permanent prime minister to the Sejm for consideration.

july 31, Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paliutkas resigned as head of government and leader of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party, which is part of the parliamentary coalition.

The resignation came amid a corruption scandal that erupted after a journalistic investigation into preferential loans allegedly received by companies linked to the prime minister, possible fraud in the purchase of Paliutskas' real estate, and the alleged misappropriation of European funding.

Nausėda appointed Paliutskas as prime minister of Lithuania on November 21.