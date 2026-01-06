The Ministry of Defense explains the status of old military tickets after the transition to online
Paper military cards issued earlier are still valid, but new military registration documents are created online. This is the explanation provided to LIGA.net by the Ministry of Defense.
"All issued physical military tickets remain valid. There is no talk of canceling old tickets at the moment. However, new ones are being issued digitally," the ministry said.
They added that even if a citizen wants to receive a printout of a new military record, he or she or the territorial recruitment center must first generate the document online and then print it.
Earlier, in December 2025, the Ministry of Defense reported that the government has updated the procedure for issuing military registration documents – now they are created only in electronic format.
"Thus Reserve ID becomes the main form of military registration document for conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists. You can get it directly in the Reserve+ application," the agency noted.
Prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted that the transition to an electronic document reduces the risk of loss or forgery and simplifies military records.
Electronic and paper documents have equal legal force.
- In December, at Reserve+ was added a photo of the owner of the electronic document.
