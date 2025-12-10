The owner's photo appears in the Reserve+ app: but this feature is not available to everyone

Due to the availability of photos, document verification will become faster and more transparent, the Ministry of Defense emphasized

Reserve+ upgrade (Illustration: Ministry of Defense)

A photo of the owner of an electronic document has appeared in the Reserve+ app. About reported in the Ministry of Defense.

For the photo to be displayed, it is enough to update the application and the document in it to the latest version. However, the Ministry emphasized that the photo will appear only for users who have a biometric passport. However, the "Reserve ID" without a photo has the same legal force as the application with a photo.

"We want digital tools to provide tangible benefits in everyday situations. The availability of photos will make the verification of citizens' documents faster and more transparent for everyone," said Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense for Digital Development.

The Ministry of Defense noted that in the coming days, due to the high workload, the photo may take longer to be updated. If the photo has not been enhanced within a few days, if the citizen has a biometric passport, it is advised to use the section in the menu "Correct data online".