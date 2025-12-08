Reserve+ has about 6 million users, and 1 million military joined Army+ – Shmyhal

Most of the services of the Defense Center have already been digitized, the rest will be digitized in the near future, the Minister of Defense said

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Millions of Ukrainians use the Reserve+ and Army+ apps for conscripts and active military personnel. This was announced at the Digital Defense Forum event by Defense Minister Denis Shmyhal, reports the correspondent LIGA.net.

The Defense Minister noted that the agency is implementing three key priorities in its work. In each of them, the digital component is crucial, Shmyhal said.

"The first priority is people. It is unconditional. In this war, we are fighting for people, for their peaceful future, so digital services for those liable for military service and for defenders save effort, time, bring services closer, remove barriers, and open up new opportunities," the minister emphasized.

Reserve+, an app for people liable for military service, conscripts and reservists, has about 6 million users. According to him, it is not just an electronic record document, but a set of various functions, from electronic referrals to the military medical commission to online deferrals.

Shmyhal noted that most of the services of the territorial recruitment and social support centers have already been digitized. The rest will be digitized in the near future.

The Defense Minister also said that about 1 million defenders "joined the Army+ ecosystem." The results of its work as of December include 55,000 transfers between units and 1.2 million electronic reports.

"This is an opportunity to study the opinion of the military and respond promptly to their requests. It is a space for training, bonus programs, and feedback. Army+ is constantly expanding and modernizing to meet the needs," he explained.

By the end of 2025 in the Reserve+ application, the smart contracts function will be available.