Svyrydenko: Electronic document in the Reserve+ will be the main one for persons liable for military service

on December 10, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the procedure for issuing military registration documents

Reserve+ (Photo: Depositphotos)

From now on, the electronic document in the Reserve+ mobile application will become the main document for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists. About this said prime minister Yulia Sviridenko.

According to her, on Wednesday, December 10, the government updated the procedure for issuing military registration documents. From now on, they are created exclusively in electronic format. The Reserve ID will become the main document for conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists. It can be obtained in the Reserve+ application.

Svyrydenko clarified that those who need a paper version can print a PDF on their own or get a printout at the territorial center for recruitment and social support.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the transition to an electronic document reduces the risk of loss or forgery and simplifies military registration processes.

To implement the changes, the Cabinet of Ministers updated Resolutions No. 1487 and No. 559.

Shmyhal said that the Reserve+ app are already using about 6 million Ukrainians. Almost 1 million Ukrainian defenders have joined Army+.

On December 10, it was reported that the following appeared in Reserve+ owner's photo of an electronic document.