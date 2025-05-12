The Ministry of Defense has approved the Spider ground robot: photos and specifications

"Spider (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the Spider ground robotic system for operation. This was reported to by Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment.

The Spider ground robotic system was developed by a team of Ukrainian engineers based on combat experience.

It has modifications to perform various tasks. In particular, logistics support and certain engineering tasks. Taking into account the wishes of the military, the developers have found a technological solution to increase the range of control of the platforms of this complex.

"The Spider is compact in size – two robots can fit in the back of a military pickup truck. The ground robotic platform weighs about 50 kg. At the same time, the robot can carry up to a center of payload.

The robots have four engines, which increases the mobility and endurance of the complex in combat conditions. A feature of the robotic platforms is their maneuverability and ease of operation, ability to operate in the area of enemy electronic warfare, and perform complex maneuvers in confined spaces.

"Spiders dynamically overcome steep slopes and can move with a tilt. The battery lasts for several hours of continuous driving.

on April 28, it became known that the Ministry of Defense in 2024 approved 330 UAVs. This is four times more than in 2023.

On May 5, the Ministry of Defense reported that codified and approved for operation the ground robotic complex "Donkey".