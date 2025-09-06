The Ministry of Defense proposed not to increase the responsibility of the military for disobedience

Draft law No. 13452 needs to be finalized in cooperation with the relevant committees of the Verkhovna Rada, the agency believes

The Ministry of Defense and MPs have proposed to remove from draft law No. 13452 the provision on increasing the responsibility of the military for insubordination. About this said the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense held consultations with the heads of the parliamentary committees on law enforcement, national security, defense and intelligence on draft laws that have caused a public outcry.

The Defense Ministry and parliamentarians agreed that the provisions on increasing the liability of the military for insubordination should be excluded from draft law No. 13452.

"The amendments proposed in the draft law deprive courts of the opportunity to take into account the circumstances of the case and impose a lighter sentence, which effectively turns the trial into a formal procedure without taking into account individual factors," the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense is convinced that draft law No. 13452 needs to be finalized in cooperation with the relevant parliamentary committees.

In addition, the Defense Ministry and MPs reached an agreement to support the President's Volodymyr Zelenskyy the draft law "On the Military Ombudsman".

The draft law stipulates that the Office of the Military Ombudsman will become an auxiliary body under the President, and the military ombudsman will be a civilian who will have the trust of defenders and their families and will be responsible for protecting their rights:

→ military personnel of all the Defense Forces of Ukraine;

→ police officers involved in hostilities;

→ foreigners and stateless persons serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ other categories of persons specified by law.

September 5 in Kyiv, the action was held to protest "No to discrimination against the military". The participants, among other things, spoke out against the draft law no. 13452 on strengthening the responsibility of the military for failure to comply with orders.