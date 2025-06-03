The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on the Military Ombudsman as a basis

The draft law provides for the creation of an additional mechanism to protect the rights of military personnel

Meeting of the Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Verkhovna Rada)

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law on the military ombudsman, initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky . 287 deputies out of 335 present voted "for". This was reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The draft law, which was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration on May 8, proposes to create an additional mechanism to protect the rights of servicemen of the security and defense forces, conscripts and reservists, members of volunteer formations of territorial communities, as well as special police officers of the National Police of Ukraine.

The document defines the legal status, main tasks, and organizational principles of the military ombudsman's activities.

287 deputies out of 335 present in the hall voted in favor of adopting the draft law as a basis. 25 abstained, 23 did not vote. There were no votes against.