The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on the Military Ombudsman as a basis
The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law on the military ombudsman, initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky . 287 deputies out of 335 present voted "for". This was reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.
The draft law, which was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration on May 8, proposes to create an additional mechanism to protect the rights of servicemen of the security and defense forces, conscripts and reservists, members of volunteer formations of territorial communities, as well as special police officers of the National Police of Ukraine.
The document defines the legal status, main tasks, and organizational principles of the military ombudsman's activities.
287 deputies out of 335 present in the hall voted in favor of adopting the draft law as a basis. 25 abstained, 23 did not vote. There were no votes against.
- On November 19, 2024, Zelensky, commenting on the question of who the military ombudsman should be, stated: " A person who will enjoy, first of all, the trust of the military , the trust of the entire society."
- On December 4, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov presented to President Zelensky the concept of introducing the institution of a military ombudsman.
- On December 30, Zelensky signed a decree appointing Olga Reshetylova (Kobylinska) as Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel and Their Family Members.