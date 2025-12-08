The Ministry of Defense told what updates will appear in Army+ in 2026

Mstyslav Banik announced the introduction of a defender's certificate, as well as a military ID or officer's ID in the app

Mstislav Banik (Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov's Telegram channel)

In 2026, a number of innovations will appear in the Army+ mobile application for servicemen. They were presented at the Digital Defense Forum event by Mstyslav Banik, head of digital products at the Ministry of Defense, reports LIGA.net.

He reminded that more than a year has passed since the launch of the app for military personnel. During this time, Army+ has already had 1 million users. Every month, 500,000 people open the app. The military actively use the transfer and training functions.

Banik announced the launch of a new stage in the development of Army+. He noted that this will be the third version of the app, which will be enriched with new features. The official presented a brief overview of the Defense Ministry's plan for 2026.

According to him, Army+ will contain a large amount of information of interest to the military, including new explanations, orders, etc. In addition, the service will allow servicemen to contact an assistant.

Banik said that next year, the app should include a defense attorney's certificate.

"A defender's ID card is to stop being afraid of losing it. A military ID card or an officer's ID card is to prove your identity at a checkpoint or wherever you need it," he said.

The official announced that the app will include data on the provision of military equipment and salaries. The training section will be updated, and he mentioned "short vertical formats."

Banik added that Army+ is already available in 70% of military units. According to him, there is a need for commanders to have a convenient service for signatures, including reports.

On July 6, it became known that the military six new reports were published in Army+. They relate to discharge from service after captivity, distance learning, changing personal data, and more.

In July, the Ministry of Defense reported that in the 11 months of its operation, Army+ fully processed 680,000 electronic reports.